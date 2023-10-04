Napoli Manager Rudi Garcia responds to Carlo Ancelotti penalty complaints following Real Madrid win

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was not altogether pleased with the decision to award Napoli a penalty on Tuesday evening, after a cross bounced up and hit the veteran defender on the arm. Rudi Garcia, his opposite number, feels his side can also have their own complaints.

It’s been a rough few days for Nacho after he was roundly condemned by fans and media alike for his horror challenge on Portu against Girona, before playing a crucial role in the Napoli equaliser.

Garcia was of the opinion that Real Madrid should not have had the corner leading to Fede Valverde’s strike and ultimately, Alex Meret’s own goal winner.

“I will not talk about the refereeing, there are two doubtful episodes, one per team. There was a foul on Olivera before the corner from which the score became 2-3. Ancelotti will talk about the penalty, we will talk about that.”

Asked how Napoli had intended to deal with Jude Bellingham’s threat through the middle, Garcia told Diario AS that he had wanted his side to force Los Blancos wider.

“We didn’t protected the axis of the team enough, we had to close off the center with the wingers and the midfielders, leaving Madrid to play on the flanks. We lost a duel due to bad luck, the ball went between Ostigard’s legs, who played a good game in addition to scoring the goal.”