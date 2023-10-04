Getafe remove Alfonso Perez from stadium name after former footballer’s comments on Spanish women’s team

Coliseum Alfonso Perez has been the name of Getafe’s stadium for some time now, although the decision to have the arena named after the former footballer was a peculiar one, as he never played for the Madrid-based club, despite being from the surrounding area.

However, Alfonso Perez’s name will now no longer adorn Getafe’s stadium, which will now be known simply as “Coliseum”. The decision has been taken by the club following discussions with Getafe City Council, as per Relevo.

As per Relevo, the decision has stemmed for Perez’s recent remarks on the Spanish women’s team. He feels that La Roja do not deserve to be paid the same as their male counterparts, as he told El Mundo.

“Surely there are athletes from other disciplines who would like to charge the same as the players of the Spanish women’s football team and cannot, just as I would like to charge the same as Cristiano Ronaldo, but I am not so good. It is what it is.

“Everyone has to know where they are and what they generate. They can’t complain about what women’s football is today. It has evolved, but they must have their feet on the ground and know that they cannot be equated, in any sense, with a male footballer.”

Perez’s remarks were instantly condemned by members of Getafe City council, and the club has listened following discussions. The stadium name will remain short and sweet for the time being, but could change in the event of possible sponsorship.