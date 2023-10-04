Ex-security chief at Barcelona paid €120k back to club in order to avoid court case

Barcelona are very too far from controversy, and that has been the case especially over the last few months. They are currently dealing with the Negreira case, which they will be doing to court over after being charged with bribery.

They could have been going to court in another case, albeit as the accuser. It revolves around the case of Xavier Martorell, who previously held the role of head of security at the Catalan club. As per MD, Martorell – alongside ex-Barcelona CEO Joan Olive – has returned €120k in order to avoid a court case.

The pair were accused of “an improper use of funds destined to pay bills that have nothing to do with the club”, so they have decided to pay the money back in order to avoid being taken to court.

Martorell has been in the news on another matter this week, having been namedropped by former commissioner Jose Manuel Villarejo as one of the people that gave information against former Barcelona President Sandro Rosell, which led to his imprisonment. However, this claim has been denied.