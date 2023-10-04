David Beckham meets with Real Madrid star to discuss Inter Miami move for next summer

There has been plenty of speculation on Luka Modric’s future at Real Madrid over the last few weeks. The veteran midfielder has lost his place in the team this season, which has led to frustration on his part.

Modric’s Real Madrid expires at the end of this season, and there is a strong possibility that he departs next summer. If he does go, he’s unlikely to be short on options, which one of those set to be Inter Miami.

As per Cadena SER, David Beckham – who is President and co-owner of the MLS side – recently met with Modric in Croatia to discuss a possible move next summer. The 38-year-old reportedly prefers to go to the United States over Saudi Arabia, where he has also been linked with in recent months.

However, there are complications when it comes to a possible agreement. MLS rules state that clubs can only have a maximum of three designated foreigners, which makes a deal very difficult at this stage.

For the time being, Modric’s full focus is on Real Madrid, despite his lack of action in recent weeks. However, questions over his future are likely to linger in the background over the next few months.