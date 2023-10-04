Carlo Ancelotti defends Real Madrid star after mistake – ‘I could say I’m handsome and perfect, but nobody is’

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti has defended goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after his error cost Los Blancos the opener in their Champions League clash with Napoli.

Arriving on loan from Chelsea after Thibut Courtois was ruled out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Kepa has settled well in Madrid, making good saves against the likes of Real Sociedad, but has struggled with balls into the box, and at times, distribution.

Speaking after their 3-2 win over Napoli, Ancelotti did not deny that there have been issues for Kepa under crosses.

“He is formidable between the sticks, he has made two great saves, he suffers a little in the air, it is normal, he is not two meters tall… Nobody is perfect. I could say that I am very handsome and perfect, but no one is perfect, neither are you (laughs),” Ancelotti joked to Diario AS.

It would only be natural for Real Madrid to notice the absence of Courtois, given there was a strong argument that the Belgian was the best in the world before his injury. However in terms of last-minute injury replacements, Los Blancos will no doubt be pleased to have secured someone of Kepa’s quality. That said, if other teams have identified crosses as an area of weakness, then Kepa can expect plenty of practice this season.