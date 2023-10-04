Brazilian wonderkid likened to Lionel Messi dreams of joining Barcelona

Barcelona may have missed out on signing Endrick Felipe to Clasico rivals Real Madrid, but they could have the the opportunity to sign his highly-rated Palmeiras teammate, Estevao Willian, over the next 24 months.

Estevao, who has been given the nickname “Messinho” due to the similarities in his play style with the iconic Argentine, has been on great form for Palmeiras’ U17 side, scoring two and assisting another two in a recent 4-2 victory over Fluminense.

As per MD, Estevao dreams of joining Barcelona in the future. However, given that he is only 16, he could not join any European club until the summer of 2025, as he does not turn 18 until April of that year.

However, Estevao’s case could be a similar one to that of Endrick, whereas a deal is agreed ahead of schedule. Barcelona could look to do this, and they have upped their efforts in the Brazilian market following Deco’s arrival as Sporting Director.

It would be a very expensive operation for Barcelona if they were to move for Estevao. Paris Saint-Germain had a €50m offer rejected earlier this year, so a higher bid than that would be needed to prize the teenager away from Palmeiras.