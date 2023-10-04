Barcelona to go after Brazilian teenage pivot ‘with everything they have’ amid Chelsea competition

Barcelona look to be using their resources to attempt to recruit stars ahead of time and pair them experienced but availabel veterans in order to move past their financial difficulties, and they have set their sights on whom they believe to be the next big thing out of Brazil.

Following on from the signing of Vitor Roque, it is no surprise that under new Sporting Director Deco, the Blaugrana are focusing again on the Brazilian market. The former Porto midfielder had a number of clients in Brazil while he was an agent, and previously also worked as a scout for Barcelona on the South American market.

As per Sport, Barcelona will use what resources they can muster on Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo. The 18-year-old midfielder has made an impact in the first team in Sao Paulo, but has only played 16 times in senior football. However Deco appears to believe he has seen enough to make him their top target for next summer, and has made his interest known, calling Moscardo’s agent.

🚨 Barcelona will go all out for Gabriel Moscardo in the coming months. @joaquimpiera 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/JlLqfTGrMK — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 4, 2023

Their strategy is to sign players like Roque and Moscardo ahead of time before their value skyrockets, although a price tag of €30m has already been muttered. The Blaugrana’s biggest issue is that Chelsea are also on the scene, and the free spending Blues will no doubt have more resources to dedicate to the matter.

Ultimately, Deco will have to convince Moscardo that Barcelona is the right move, and do a deal before the price tag moves out of their range. Some of the attributes Moscardo has shown do suggest he has plenty of talent, but with limited resources, they will have to be convinced that they are onto a good thing with Moscardo, if the budgets do not stretch to a replacement.