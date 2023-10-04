Barcelona team news: Ronald Araujo and Oriol Romeu restored to starting line-up, Lamine Yamal keeps place

Barcelona know that a victory over FC Porto on Wednesday would put them in an excellent position to qualify from their Champions League group. Having defeated Royal Antwerp 5-0 on MD1, they are aiming to carry on their 100% record.

Head coach Xavi Hernandez has opted to make two changes from the Barcelona side that scraped past Sevilla on Friday night. Ronald Araujo returns to the starting line-up in place of Andreas Christensen, while Oriol Romeu comes into the side for the injured Raphinha, with Ilkay Gundogan set to play a more advanced role.

Porto defeated Shakhtar Donetsk on MD1, so they are also looking to make it two wins from two. Mehdi Taremi leads the line for them, and is expected to be the main source of goals. Meanwhile, Nico Gonzalez, who signed from Barcelona in the summer, is on the bench.

It promises to be an enthralling match in Porto, but Barcelona will believe that they should be coming away with the three points, which would much them in excellent stead in this season’s Champions League.