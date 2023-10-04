Barcelona suffer another injury blow as key player withdrawn during first half of Porto encounter

Barcelona have had to deal with several significant injury issues so far this season. Ronald Araujo was injured after the first match of the campaign, and missed a month, with Pedri following a week later (and he has been out ever since). Frenkie de Jong also suffered an ankle complaint, and will miss two months.

Araujo, Pedri and de Jong are three of Barcelona’s most important players, and another one that now fallen in Wednesday’s Champions League encounter against Porto. Robert Lewandowski appeared to suffer an ankle injury during the first half, and had to be replaced by Ferran Torres, who went on to score the opening goal.

33' Torres replaces Lewandowski, who's unable to continue with pain in his ankle. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 4, 2023

Barcelona will very much be hoping that Lewandowski’s withdrawal was much of a precaution than anything else. The Polish international has been in very good form in recent weeks, and his absence would be a big loss, especially with El Clasico taking place later this month.