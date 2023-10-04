Barcelona star reveals Frenkie de Jong exit fears – ‘I was s******* it’

Barcelona star Gavi has given a rare interview in which he has revealed that he was fearful of the prospect of Frenkie de Jong departing two summers ago. The Blaugrana were willing to sell de Jong to Manchester United, but the Dutchman insisted on staying instead.

“It’s because I’m shy, and I also like to focus on football more, but I’m improving in that aspect, I know I have to do it,” Gavi told La Vanguardia, when asked why he spoke less often than his colleagues.”

His off-the-pitch persona is vastly different, but the 19-year-old would rather people thought of his character off it.

“That I am a shy boy, but a good person with everyone. This is how I want to people to think of me.”

Gavi has a reputation as a fierce competitor though, and at one point saw himself the focus of much ire from Real Madrid-linked press. It is not something that bothers him though.

“Sometimes I watch the games back, I look at myself in some plays and I think ‘Jesus Christ, what was I thinking?’ But my mother suffers more than me, she always tells me not to get into fights and she gets very scared. But ultimately it’s football.”

He goes on to admit that his biggest idol growing up was Andres Iniesta, but that Marco Veratti and Isco also caught his eye as a youngster. There is little hesitation in his answer when he is asked which of his colleagues he admires most for their professionalism.

“Frenkie, Frenkie.”

Gavi was not for seeing the Dutchman depart.

“At that moment I was s******* it, I didn’t want him to leave and I told him so. Thank goodness he didn’t leave and is still with us.”

With Gavi playing further back in the absence of Pedri, and the additions Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo, the Blaugrana are playing more offensive football this season.

“Above all, this season I am enjoying it a lot more. We are doing things better.”

The question at the end of the campaign will be whether they are doing things more effectively. The Blaugrana’s defensive record was the envy of Europe last season, but are currently averaging a goal per game conceded in La Liga.

Nearly half of those goals have been conceded in the absence of de Jong, and both Gavi and Barcelona will be hoping that he can recover in time to face Real Madrid in El Clasico on the 28th of October.