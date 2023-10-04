Barcelona star pictured limping after Porto victory, injury concern not as bad as first feared

Barcelona’s victory over Porto was far from a classic, but both sides battling for the three points, which ultimately went the way of the reigning La Liga champions. However, it was far from a perfect evening for Xavi Hernandez’s side.

Gavi was sent off in the dying stages for a second yellow card, but perhaps more worryingly, Robert Lewandowski was forced off in the first half after suffering a blow to his ankle.

After the match, Lewandowski was spotted limping at the Estadio Do Dragao, although he did not have crutches, which was a positive sign for Barcelona supporters.

#frac1 | 📹 Lewansowksi abandona l'estadi de Do Dragao coix. El polonès ha hagut de ser substituït a la primera part per una dura entrada. pic.twitter.com/Fz13bUsQWV — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) October 4, 2023

Multiple reports have since confirmed that the Polish international could be in contention to face Granada on Sunday despite the injury, which shows that it is not overly serious.

🚨 Lewandowski hopes to be back for Sunday's game. @Alfremartinezz — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 4, 2023

Lewandowski has been an integral player for Barcelona since joining from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, so it will be a big relief that his injury is not as bad as first feared.