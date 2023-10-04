Barcelona

Barcelona looking for blockbuster Nike deal with stadium naming rights on the table

Barcelona’s accountants may well be the most over-worked in the business, with the Blaugrana constantly crunching the numbers in recent years to see where they can squeeze better into their accounts. It appears Barcelona have identified an area of improvement.

According to Jijantes, Barcelona want to renegotiate and improve their sponsorship deal with Nike, who currently produce Barcelona’s sportswear. The current agreement is valid until 2028.

Seemingly Nike are open to the idea, and may well be enticed by the prospect of the naming rights for the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys for the rest of the time Barcelona are playing there.

Nike agreed a deal with Barcelona last in 2018, which sees Barcelona receive around €100m per season depending on variables, with other parts of merchandising beyond the shirt also included. Barcelona also recovered the management of their shops around the world as part of that deal.

Where Barcelona may face a stumbling block is that the naming rights are not theirs to lease. The stadium on Montjuic is owned by the Barcelona city council, and the Blaugrana would have to get their permission in order to sell the naming rights.

As public property, Barcelona may have to split any money earned from that with the council in order to make a deal feasible. Currently the stadium bears the name of the former President of Catalonia from the second Republic of Spain, who was executed by fascist Franco forces following the civil war. He was executed on Montjuic.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Estadi Lluis Companys Montjuic Nike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News