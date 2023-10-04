Atletico Madrid pick up first Champions League win of the season after comeback victory over Feyenoord

Atletico Madrid have collected their first victory of this season’s Champions League, having come from behind on two occasions to defeat Dutch champions Feyenoord 3-2 at the Civitas Metropolitano.

An own goal from Mario Hermoso gave Feyenoord the lead inside the opening 10 minutes, in what was a disastrous start for the hosts. However, Alvaro Morata equalised soon after when the ball broke his way inside the area, with the strike being confirmed after a VAR check.

Feyenoord then re-took the lead when David Hancko scored from a free-kick after criminally being played onside by Hermoso. However, Atletico came firing back again to equalise. With the final kick of the first half, Antoine Griezmann scored with an excellent bicycle kick.

Atletico then took the lead for the first time less than 120 seconds into the second period, with Morata grabbing his second. He finished from an excellent cross from Nahuel Molina, which made it 3-2.

Feyenoord piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser, but Atletico Madrid stood firm to pick up the victory. It sees them go top of Group E, ahead of the later match between Celtic and Lazio.