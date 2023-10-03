Girona Real Madrid

WATCH: Video emerges of Vinicius Junior provoking Girona players and fans after Nacho tackle

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior no doubt receives more than his fair share of rough treatment from the opposition, fans and players alike, but neither has the Brazilian been afraid of giving some back.

On this occasion, Vinicius was not at the heart of matters, following Nacho Fernandez‘s horror tackle on Cristian Portu last Saturday. As players pushed and shoved in the aftermath of incident, Vinicius could be seen in the background smiling, gesturing and saying ‘three goals’ to the melee.

After things kicked off somewhat again, and Christian Stuani was separated from Nacho, chants of ‘F*** Real Madrid’ could be heard at Montilivi, where Vinicius could then be seen gesturing ‘one, two, three goals’ to the crowd, before doing the same again on the bench with Ferland Mendy.

Vinicius had been out for just over a month with a muscle problem, but returned to the starting line-up for the first time against Girona, in a successful night for Los Blancos. The Brazilian will be looking to get back up to speed as soon as possible, starting with Napoli on Tuesday in the Champions League.

