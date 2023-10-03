WATCH: Real Madrid hit back against Napoli inside 10 minutes courtesy of Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid fell behind inside the opening 20 minutes in their blockbuster Champions League encounter with Napoli, but fortunately for the 14-time winners, they have hit back quickly after.

Leo Ostigard opened the scoring after Kepa Arrizabalaga failed to collect a corner from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, in what was a poor moment from the 28-year-old. However, he has been bailed out by Vinicius Junior, who has got Real Madrid’s equaliser in Naples.

Jude Bellingham intercepted a poor pass from Giovanni Di Lorenzo, before releasing Vinicius inside the penalty area. From an angle, he made no mistake, firing past Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

A brilliant interception from Jude Bellingham followed by an ice cold finish from Vinicius Jnr and Real Madrid are level against Napoli 👀 pic.twitter.com/C7libDdESK — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2023

It is decisive from Real Madrid, who have taken advantage of the mistake from Di Lorenzo to level up the scores. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will now hope that they have the momentum to kick on and find the goal to put them in front in Naples.