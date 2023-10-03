WATCH: Quick turnaround complete by Real Madrid as Jude Bellingham scores once again

After a rocky start, Real Madrid appear to be firmly in their groove now. They fell behind after 19 minutes, but just a quarter of an hour later, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are now in front against Serie A champions Napoli.

Leo Ostigard opened the scoring for the hosts, but that was cancelled out quickly by Vinicius Junior, who scored his first goal since August for Real Madrid. The turnaround has now been completed on the 34rd minute, and it is the main man once against that has scored.

Jude Bellingham collected the ball inside the Napoli half, before driving into the penalty area with apparent ease. He cut inside Ostigard before finding the far corner, netting his eight goal of the season in the process.

JUDE BELLINGHAM TAKE A BOW! 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/48waXBD1E8 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2023

It is absolutely exceptional from Bellingham, and typifies why he is considered to be the best player in the world at this moment. He made the goal look so easy, but it was anything but.

Real Madrid will be delighted at the quick turnaround, and they will hope to keep hold of their advantage, as they took to go two for two in this season’s Champions League.