WATCH: Napoli strike first against Real Madrid as Leo Ostigard opens the scoring

Real Madrid have been hoping to make it back-to-back wins in this season’s Champions League. However, after beating Union Berlin in their opening group match, they have fallen behind against Napoli early on in MD2.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti opted to make just one change from the side that comprehensively defeated Girona on Saturday, with Rodrygo Goes coming in for Joselu Mato. The Brazilian came close to opening the scoring early on, but it is the hosts than have struck first.

Kepa Arrizabalaga failed to collect a corner, which allowed Juan Jesus to head towards goal. His effort struck the crossbar, but fellow centre-back Leo Ostigard was able to knock the ball into the empty net.

It is not a moment that Kepa will look back on with much pleasure. However, Real Madrid have plenty of him to turn things around in Naples, and they certainly will not be panicking despite the early setback.