WATCH: Napoli equalise against Real Madrid from very controversial penalty awarded by VAR

Real Madrid have been pegged back in the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. Having led 2-1 at the half time interval, Napoli have equalised less than 10 minutes into the second period.

Leo Ostigard’s 19th-minute opener was cancelled out by Vinicius Junior a few minutes later. Jude Bellingham got the assist for that goal, and he scored his own just after to complete the turnaround for Real Madrid.

However, Napoli are back level again just into the second half. Nacho Fernandez was, rather controversially, adjudged to have handled in the penalty area, which allowed Piotr Zielinski to equalise, which he dually did from 12 yards out.

How the f*ck is that a penalty man ??

Clement Turpin and VAR’s decisions are incredibly debatable, and Carlo Ancelotti was visibly furious when the penalty was awarded. A view of the replays gives a clear indication as to why. Real Madrid will feel very hard done by if they do not leave Naples with three points.