WATCH: Incredible strike from Federico Valverde restores Real Madrid’s lead against Napoli

Real Madrid will have felt very hard done by to have been pegged back by Napoli early in the second half after a contentious penalty decision, but they have now restored their lead in Naples with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Real Madrid led 2-1 at half time after a quickfire double from Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham cancelled out Leo Ostigard’s opener. However, Piotr Zielinski got the hosts back on level terms from the penalty spot on 54 minutes.

However, Los Blancos have restored their lead all thanks to Federico Valverde, although he will not be credited with the goal. His thunderous strike from the edge of the box crashed against the crossbar, but went into the net off Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Meret can count himself very unlucky to have scored an own goal, but Real Madrid will feel that the goal is deserved after the manner in which they conceded the previous equaliser. They now have 10 minutes plus stoppage time to hold out, which would ensure their 100% start to the season continues.