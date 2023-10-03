WATCH: Barcelona fans swoon over ‘captain Gavi’ video from Sevilla victory

Barcelona fans hardly need more of an excuse extol the virtues of 19-year-old star Gavi, but in Cule eyes, he is the gift that keeps on giving.

While fans of other teams perhaps find his commitment and aggression antagonistic, but Blaugrana fans are no doubt delighted to have someone setting the tone for them in the middle of the pitch.

His performances this season have taken another step forward, while returning to a deeper role, and were in evidence against Sevilla once again. In the aftermath of the match, DAZN have found footage of Gavi that shows that even at his age, he has the leadership qualities of someone many years his elder.

In the video, Gavi can be seen recriminating Robert Lewandowski, 34, after giving away a free-kick, shouting ‘Robert, Jesus Christ! Don’t give away a foul there’.

Shortly after, there is footage of him ensuring that Joao Felix does not get himself into trouble, after the Portuguese goes looking for an argument.

Gavi dealing out the discipline to Robert Lewandowski, 15 years his elder. #Barca pic.twitter.com/3rWcTB1F5Z — Football España (@footballespana_) October 2, 2023

Often it has been said that Barcelona are lacking leadership in recent years, and while Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Sergi Roberto clearly command the respect of the dressing room, Xavi Hernandez has commented on the fact that Ronald Araujo is a natural leader. It looks as if Gavi might be another that Barcelona can rely on to direct matters in the years to come.