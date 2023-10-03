Sevilla Manager Jose Luis Mendilibar declares improvement – ‘We’re closer to last year’

Sevilla Manager Jose Luis Mendilibar has declared that his side are on the up, despite the mixed results. They face PSV Eindhoven at 21:00 CEST in their second Champions League group game in the Netherlands, after securing a 1-1 draw with Lens on the opening day.

Mendilibar told ED that he was expecting an equal game, that would be hard-fought. PSV went down 4-0 to Arsenal in the opening game.

“They have a very good team, they have won everything in the league, it is a very good sign because of how they are as a team and because of their individuals. PSV are well organised, with good players who are having a very good season, even though they clearly lost in the Champions League.”

Sevilla come off a 1-0 defeat to Barcelona, but previously had hammered Almeria 5-1 at home. Nevertheless, Los Nervionenses remain 15th, with just two wins from seven matches in Spain.

"The club's objective is that, to be among the top four in La Liga and go as far as we can in the Champions League, knowing that both objectives are difficult."

Mendilibar was positive about their trajectory though, noting that they had improved since the Lens game.

“I think we played well until they [Lens] tied us and from then on they were better than us, there we did not have a good time. Now we have gained more confidence, we defend higher, we are more what we were last year, I want us to get closer to what we had last season, little by little we are getting closer and that means that the results will come, I imagine.”

Certainly their only defeat since their opening three in a row was against Barcelona, where Sevilla defended well and competed with the Blaugrana. Sergio Ramos’ commanding presence could well be useful in Europe, and he appears to forming a solid partnership with Loic Bade.