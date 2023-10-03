Real Sociedad Manager Imanol Alguacil tempers Kieran Tierney injury fears

Real Sociedad Manager Imanol Alguacil has not provided a time scale for Kieran Tierney’s return, but has remarked that his muscle tear is ‘not extraordinary’.

The 26-year-old left-back joined La Real on loan from Arsenal in August, and came straight into the starting line-up for Alguacil. Tierney was playing well when he sprinted away to launch a counter-attack for La Real against Athletic Club, but pulled up feeling the back of his thigh.

Some sources claimed Tierney would be out for up to three months with a grade three tear, keeping him out until January, but Alguacil calmed those fears a little on Monday.

“It is a significant thigh tear, but nothing extraordinary. Time will tell when he will return, it is the typical breakage that is difficult to recover from, but I hope to have him as soon as possible,” he told MD.

If it is a grade two tear, depending on the severity Tierney will miss between three and eight weeks, while various media in Spain have mentioned around a month out. He will miss their Champions League tie against RB Salzburg, their La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid and Scotland’s fixtures with Spain and France. There does appear to be a chance he could be back for Scotland’s Novermber qualifiers against Georgia (16/11) and Norway (19/11).