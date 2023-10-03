Real Sociedad Manager Imanol Alguacil on RB Salzburg – ‘Let’s not get confused’

Real Sociedad Manager Imanol Alguacil has warned his side against taking RB Salzburg lightly in their second Champions League group game, despite the fact they are the next lowest seeds after themselves. After a point in their opening game against Inter, their clashes with Salzburg and Benfica will be key to their hopes of progress.

Alguacil admitted his team were on a high after satisfying 3-0 derby win over Athletic Club at the weekend, although did acknowledge a degree of tiredness.

He was asked whether he thought it was fair for others to call Salzburg the weakest side in the group.

“We’re getting confused here, next we’ll stick our chests out and start saying things when it is the game that puts everyone in their place. They are a great opponent. I love them as a team, they have many similarities to ours,” Alguacil told MD.

Salzburg have had some of the best young talents in Europe pass through their ranks in recent years, and Oscar Gloukh looks as if he might be the latest.

“They have nothing to lose. They use the Champions League as a showcase to be seen. They are not afraid, they will go out and push to the death, and they have very interesting players.”

Both teams are keen on pressing high and suffocating the opposition, which should make for an entertaining clash.

“They are going to push us like crazy and they play very good football. You have to apply enormous pressure to take the ball away from them. They are very daring and brave.”

La Real will have felt unfortunate not to come away with more from their opening clash with Inter, having dominated for much of the game. As Alguacil tries to get the best out of Andre Silva, Umar Sadiq and Carlos Fernandez, if one of them could find form, it could transform the Txuri-Urdin’s prospects.