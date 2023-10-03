Real Madrid team news: Rodrygo Goes recalled to starting line-up, Eduardo Camavinga to continue at left-back

The two heavyweight titans of Group C go head-to-head on Tuesday evening, as Napoli host Real Madrid at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Both sides won their respective MD1 fixtures, and are hoping to make it two in a row in Naples.

Real Madrid will certainly fancy their chances of taking the three points back to the Spanish capital, especially considering their outstanding 3-0 victory over high-flying Girona at the weekend. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Carlo Ancelotti has opted to make just one change from that match.

It is a change which sees Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes paired in attack for the first time since late-August. The latter has been recalled to the starting line-up, with the in-form Joselu Mato dropped to the bench.

It means that Eduardo Camavinga continued at left-back, with natural options Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia remaining on the bench, alongside veteran midfielder Luka Modric, who has not featured in either of Real Madrid’s last two matches.

Napoli name both Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen in their starting line-up for the match, and Real Madrid will know stopping both

players will give them an excellent chance of a positive result.

Real Madrid will be hoping that they can take the spoils in Naples, but it will be a very tough task to do so, despite Napoli’s domestic wobbles.