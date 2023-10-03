Real Madrid star to miss El Clasico after receiving three-match suspension

Real Madrid have something of a crisis in central defence at the moment. Eder Militao and David Alaba are both injured, while Nacho Fernandez was sent off in the dying stages of Saturday’s impressive 3-0 victory over Girona.

Nacho saw red for a dangerous tackle on Portu, whom he – along with Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez – has since apologised to. It meant that he would miss next weekend’s match against Osasuna, although he will now miss further fixtures after being handed a strong punishment from the Competition Committee.

As per Marca, Nacho has been handed a three-match suspension, which will also see him miss matches against Sevilla (A) and the first Clasico of the season at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, which is a further blow for Real Madrid head coach Ancelotti.

The good news for Real Madrid is that Alaba should have recovered by the 28th of October, the date of El Clasico. Still, Nacho would have been a valuable member of the squad for that match, which he will now be missing for.