Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti frustrated by Napoli penalty decision – “You can’t cut your hand off”

Real Madrid made it two wins from two in this season’s Champions League on Tuesday, following a highly-eventful 3-2 victory over Serie A champions Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

The 14-time winners completed a first half turnaround courtesy of goals from Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, before going on to win courtesy of a late own goal from Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret. However, it was the goal in-between these strikes that was the biggest flashpoint.

Napoli’s equaliser came from the penalty spot, but the decision toi award the spot kick was highly contentious. Nacho Fernandez was adjudged to have handled inside the area, but Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti told the media post-match (via Marca) that he feels it was the wrong call.

“I think it was not a penalty. It’s rebounded on to Nacho’s hand – you can’t cut your hand off! The rule says that on a rebound, you can’t give a foul.”

Despite this, Ancelotti was pleased with the result and performance, and he also singled out Luka Modric for praise, with the Croatian international having been under heavy scrutiny in recent weeks after losing his place in the team.

“Modric has delivered for us. We needed more control, he entered the match very well, and using his experience and his quality, he has allowed us to control the game more.”

Real Madrid will be delighted to have secured back-to-back victories in the Champions League, and they are well-placed to progress from their group. They take on Braga in their next two matches in the competition, the first being away from home in two weeks’ time.