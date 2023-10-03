Real Madrid elated in Naples as late winner against Napoli continues 100% start in Champions League

Real Madrid have made it back-to-back wins in the Champions League group stages after a dramatic victory over Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

The game got off to a poor start for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, as Leo Ostigard opened the scoring for the hosts after 19 minutes. Kepa Arrizabalaga failed to collect a corner, which allowed the Norwegian defender to head home.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, they were able to turn things around soon after. Vinicius Junior scored his second goal of the season – and first since August – to equalise, and Jude Bellingham continued his excellent form soon after to make it 2-1 with a wonderful solo goal.

Napoli equalised after half time in controversial circumstances, as Nacho Fernandez was adjudged to have handled inside the penalty box. Piotr Zielinski took the spot kick, and dually finished beyond Kepa.

However, Real Madrid did secure victory in the 78th minute. Federico Valverde’s thunderous strike rattled the crossbar, but rebounded into the back of the net off Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

The result sees Real Madrid move on to six points, ensuring their place at the top of Group C. They are three points clear of Napoli and Braga, who sit in second and third respectively.