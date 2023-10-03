Real Madrid add Nigerian forward to shortlist should the miss out on Kylian Mbappe next summer

Real Madrid are set for a fourth attempt to bring Kylian Mbappe to the club next summer, as his contract expires at Paris Saint-Germain. However the fact they are also looking at alternatives is evidence they are not 100% certain of his destination next season.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has always been marked out as Mbappe’s closest equal of that generation, and Real Madrid had shown an interest in him before going after Mbappe two seasons ago. If they do miss out on Mbappe, then they will no doubt investigate Haaland’s availability.

Diario AS claim that Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has now been added to their short list of alternatives. Napoli boss Aurelio di Laurentiis has put a €200m price tag on the 24-year-old, after he rejected a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

No doubt Los Blancos are unlikely to shell out that amount, but after relations between club and player hit the rocks last week, following some shocking social media posts mocking Osimhen, his future is now up in the air again. Real Madrid are keeping a keen eye on matters, and he could up making the most sense for them – if Mbappe does not arrive.

It is not lost that this report has come out just hours before Real Madrid take on Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, where Osimhen will put them to the test. It could well be a distraction tactic, but the reality is that anyone who can afford Osimhen and has a need in the position is likely to at least considr a move, given his impact last season for Napoli.