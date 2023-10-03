Predicted XIs: Real Madrid to continue with makeshift solution in defence against Napoli

Real Madrid face Serie A champions Napoli in their second Champions League group game on Tuesday night at 21:00 CEST, as Los Blancos look to stay perfect early on in European competition. The home side are still adapting to Rudi Garcia’s tactics, but there are plenty of problems to consider for Carlo Ancelotti too.

One of the big talking points in recent weeks has been the lack of action for Luka Modric, amid reports he is unhappy sitting on the bench. Diario AS back him to start the match, but interestingly, both they and Marca also believe that Eduardo Camavinga will remain at left-back ahead of Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia.

Ahead of the match Ancelotti was clear that although the Frenchman does not enjoy the position and will not play there regularly, he is still an option. Elsewhere, with Eder Militao and David Alaba out injured, Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger will start in central defence together. Rodrygo is backed to return to the starting line-up in place of Joselu Mato, alongside Vinicius Junior by AS.

Marca believe that Los Blancos will line up in the same fashion, save for Joselu instead of Rodrygo. The Brazilian has struggled for form lately, and has not scored since the opening day of the season. Arda Guler also remains out injured, as does Thibaut Coutois.

The key battles look as if they will be between the full-backs and the wide forwards. Dani Carvajal will be charged with stopping Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, while Vinicius Junior will come up against Napoli captain Giovanni di Lorenzo.

Marca Predicted XI:

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Natan, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Real Madrid: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga; Modric, Tchouameni, Valverde; Bellingham; Joselu, Vinicius