Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia recounts Real Madrid star obsession – ‘I tried to imitate their play’

Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has recounted his admiration for two of Real Madrid’s brightest stars growing up, ahead of meeting them at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the Champions League.

Kvaratskhelia’s affection for Los Blancos is never something he has hidden over the past year or so, and speaking to Diario AS ahead of their group stage clash, his words reminded that at 22 years of age, his boyhood dreams are not that far in the past.

“I grew up watching Madrid on TV and now they are my opponent on the field, and also in our stadium. It’s impossible not to be happy with a night like this.”

The Georgian forward has declared that Cristiano Ronaldo was one of his idols, but less common was his love of bombastic midfielder Guti.

“I watched them and tried to imitate their play, their feints, their shots. They inspired me.”

Over the summer, Guti sent Kvaratskhelia a signed shirt with the words ‘Thank you for falling in love with my football’. He wasn’t the only one, with Guti perhaps guily of playing more beautiful football than effective at times, such was his elegance on the pitch.

“I loved the way he treated the ball, I watched his plays throughout my childhood and I would never have imagined that, one day, he would have called me share that kindness. We also exchanged messages and it made me happy. It was like fulfilling little ‘Khvicha’s’ dream.”

All of that will be forgotten come 21:00 CEST in Naples, as he pits his wits against likely the most experienced of foes in Dani Carvajal. Kvaratskhelia ended a goal drought over the weekend, and while Rudi Garcia’s side come into the match after a mixed start to the season, they will no doubt have faith that they can cause Los Blancos plenty of issues.