Las Palmas star sends shudders through fanbase with retirement talk

Las Palmas enjoyed just their second win of the young La Liga season on Monday night, finding a dramatic late winner from Marc Cardona. The night was no doubt a happy one, but with a tinge of melancholy in the aftermath.

Cardona’s goal was provided by captain Jonathan Viera, who also converted the penalty to equalise against Celta Vigo. The 33-year-old spoke to the press after the game.

“I came onto the pitch with great enthusiasm, stages are ending and I think mine is ending. There is less and less left. Whenever I get on the pitch, I try to enjoy it, enjoy my stadium and my people. As I tell you, I have very little left now…”

Viera has had four different spells at Las Palmas after coming through the academy there, and has spent eight years in total at Las Palmas, winning promotion to La Liga with them twice. Pushed for more on his statements, Viera doubled down that he was at the end of his career to Diario AS.

“It’s time to give way to the kids, for those who come from behind to push forward and take a step forward like I did at the time. As I tell you, my stage is ending and I have very little left here. I still have things left, I want to enjoy football in the time I have left.”

It could be that Viera is speaking in a more macro sense, but certainly it sounds as if this could potentially be his last season. Blessed with vision, technique and creativity, Viera has been one of the most entertaining players in Spain’s top two divisions whenever he is on the pitch.