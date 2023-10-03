La Liga forward facing 18-month prison sentence, due in court Wednesday

Cadiz forward Darwin Machis is due in court on Wednesday in Granada, as he stands trial for assault. The prosecution are asking for an 18-month prison sentence and €6k in compensation, say Marca.

The incident occurred during his time at Granada, in 2021. According to the police, Machis arrived at bar with three accomplices, and proceeded to beat up and insult a man with Machis’ ex-wife, and a friend with them. They then fled the scene, causing damage to a vehicle as they did so.

The defence are asking for an 18-month sentence, but if it is his first offence, then he could escape with a suspended sentence, as is the case for many sentences less than two years.

Should he face jail time, it will be a major blow for Cadiz and Sergio Gonzalez. The Venezuelan provides spark, pace and quality in the final third for the Yellow Submarine, who are not blessed with great depth in terms of those resources.