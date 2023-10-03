Jude Bellingham emulates Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring in Real Madrid’s victory over Napoli

There have been plenty of shocks that Jude Bellingham is, on form, the best player in the world at the moment, and not many will be able to argue against it.

The 20-year-old has been in staggering form so far this season, in what is his first at Real Madrid since he joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. In nine matches for the club, he has scored eight goals, the latest of which came on Tuesday night as Napoli were defeated 3-2 in the Champions League.

Bellingham also scored in Real Madrid’s first match in this season’s competition, the 1-0 victory over Union Berlin. In scoring in his first two matches for the club in the Champions League, he has emulated Cristiano Ronaldo, who did the same after joining from Manchester United in 2009.

Jude Bellingham 🤝 Cristiano Ronaldo. Scoring in the first two La Liga and UCL games in their Real Madrid career. pic.twitter.com/H7dNyKmpEP — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 3, 2023

If Bellingham has even half the career of Ronaldo at Real Madrid, then it would have been an outstanding buy. He’s certainly in an remarkable vein of form at the moment, and Madridistas will be hoping that it long continues.