Joao Felix delighted with start at Barcelona – “I adapted better here than at Atletico Madrid”

Joao Felix has made a flying start to his loan spell at Barcelona. The 23-year-old, who joined from Atletico Madrid on the final day of the summer transfer window, has been in imperious form so far, notching up three goals and two assists.

Felix has looked a man reborn since heading to Catalonia. He looked fat and uninspiring at Atletico, and his broken relationship with head coach Diego Simeone also contributed to his departure. However, he does still remain on the books at Los Colchoneros.

Speaking to the media ahead of Barcelona’s match against FC Porto on Wednesday, Felix acknowledged that he has felt more at home at his current club rather than his parent one.

“As I have said several times, the difference between Barcelona and Atletico can be seen in everything, in the team, the club. We can see the way Barcelona play compared to Atletico. It is not bad, but I have adapted better to the way that Barcelona plays. Now I’m happy and it’s the most important thing.

“Barcelona is a big club, everyone knows their way of playing. I’ve adapted very well, but the most difficult thing is to keep this level up.”

Barcelona have been delighted with Felix’s start, but there is a bittersweet feeling that he is not their player. However, a permanent move next summer is likely to be explored, although it will depend on finances.