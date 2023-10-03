Champions League round-up: Real Sociedad victorious in Salzburg, Sevilla draw late on against PSV Eindhoven

Three La Liga sides were in action on Tuesday as MD2 of the 2023-24 Champions League group stage got underway. Real Madrid took on Napoli, while Real Sociedad travelled to face R Salzburg and Sevilla took on PSV in Eindhoven.

RB Salzburg 0-2 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad won their first Champions League match in 10 years after they defeated RB Salzburg. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes to give the Basque side a dream start, and Brais Mendez doubled the lead on 27 minutes.

La Real held out to pick up an excellent three points, which put them top of Group D, ahead of Inter Milan.

PSV Eindhoven 0-1 Sevilla

Sevilla picked up a respectable point against PSV Eindhoven, but it could have been so much better. Nemanja Gudelj opened the scoring in the second half, but PSV equalised on 86 minutes when Luuk de Jong scored from the penalty following a Sergio Ramos foul inside the area.

Remarkably, Sevilla re-took the lead 60 seconds later courtesy of Youssef En-Nesyri, but Jordan Teze’s 96th-minute equaliser ensured a share of the spoils. The result sees Sevilla occupy third place in Group A, behind RC Lens and Arsenal.