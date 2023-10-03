Barcelona star set to be fit for El Clasico showdown – return date could even be sooner

Barcelona have been without the services of star midfielder Pedri since MD2 against Cadiz. He suffered a muscular injury after the match, and has been out of action ever since. However, he is edging closer to a return.

The 20-year-old has stepped up his recovery in recent days, and there is hope that he will be back on the pitch sooner rather than later. However, Barcelona won’t take any risks, so he won’t play before the international break.

As per Relevo, Barcelona hope to have Pedri back for the first game after the break, which is against Athletic Club at the Olympic Stadium on the 22nd of October. They plan to use this match, and the one the following midweek against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, to ease him back into action, ahead of El Clasico on the 28th.

Barcelona may not have missed Pedri too much while he has been injured, but his return will be a massive boost to their chances of winning against Real Madrid. On his day, he is undoubtedly one of the best players in La Liga.