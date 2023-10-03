Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez to ease away from La Masia call-ups this season

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez will not use many more youngsters this season for the senior side, according to a report by Relevo, despite it being a reliable resource for him so far.

The Blaugrana have incorporated Alejandro Balde, Lamine Yamal and now Fermin Lopez in the last 15 months, already adding into a young core containing Pedri and Ronald Araujo.

With some exceptions, Xavi will use less players from the under-19 side and Barca Atletic in the coming months. Goalkeeper Ander Astralaga will continue to alternate first-team duties with Atletic, as their third goalkeeper. Marc Casado, who has been called up for their Champions League squad, and will be used periodically. Unai Hernandez, another midfielder, could be the other exception, although that is expected to be something for later in the season.

Meanwhile Pau Cubarsi and Mikayil Faye have also looked promising as central defenders, both potentially good enough for the first team eventually. However Xavi is keen to let the academy ‘breathe’, and would rather the likes of Cubarsi and Faye play every week under Rafa Marquez, than sit on his bench.

Xavi’s stance makes sense, and while many of their players have skipped stages successfully, there is little reason to rush through players unnecessarily. Perhaps the one surprise is that Aleix Garrido is not mentioned as one of the players Xavi may call upon. The creative midfielder made his debut last season, and looked at home when he did so.

The one thing that might get in the way of his intentions, is injuries. The Blaugrana have just 19 first-team players available this season, and with the fixtures piling up, Xavi may be forced into calling on more youngsters. Already Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are to miss significant time, and Barcelona are not ‘doubled up’ in every position for their squad, as Xavi prefers it.

