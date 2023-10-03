Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez delighted with first team star – “He can be a player here for many years”

Barcelona take on FC Porto in their second match of this season’s Champions League group stages. The Catalans are aiming to make it back-to-back wins, following their comprehensive victory over Royal Antwerp on MD1.

Head coach Xavi Hernandez spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the match, and he hopes that his side can show major improvements from last season’s disappointing Champions League campaign.

“We have a lot of players with one more year of experience in the Champions League, who have already won titles here. We have strengthened well and in this competition we hope to be at the level that Barcelona should be at. This match is an ideal scenario to prove it.

“I think, in general, we have to reflect and stop our poor away form (in the Champions League). We see ghosts in the competition but we have players who have won a lot, like Gundogan and Cancelo, so we have to think positive.

“We have to compete and take a step forward through the game and impose our personality. It won’t be easy against Porto, but we have started well. We are leaders.”

Xavi also spoke on Fermin Lopez, who has established himself as a first team player this season. He has been delighted with the 20-year-old’s involvement so far.

“He’s part of the first team, he’s earned it. I like him a lot, and he has been a surprise for all of us. I think he can help us a lot, he has a lot of quality and I believe he can be a Barcelona player for many years. He is ready to participate.”

Barcelona know that victory against Porto will be very important to their hopes of topping their group, which would improve their chances of a successful 2023-24 Champions League campaign. It remains to be seen whether they can secure all three points.