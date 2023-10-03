Atletico Madrid suffer yet another injury blow as defender ruled out “for next few matches”

It’s safe to say that Atletico Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season. Several first team players have been struck down since the campaign started, with defence being a particular area of the concern in recent weeks.

Caglar Soyuncu and Stefan Savic are already out having suffering their own injury problems, and they have been joined in the treatment room by Jose Maria Gimenez, who had already missed the start of the season due to muscular stress.

As per Marca, Gimenez suffered a thigh injury during the victory over Cadiz on Sunday, and he is now expected to miss “the next few matches” as a result.

However, there is some good news for Atletico as Cesar Azpilicueta, who also appeared to be injured against Cadiz, is training with the first team ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Feyenoord.

Gimenez is a big miss for Atletico Madrid, and he isn’t the only one. However, their challenge for the La Liga title has continued in recent weeks despite this, which is a testament to head coach Diego Simeone, and also the quality within his squad.