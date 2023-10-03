Alexia Putellas testifies in Luis Rubiales kiss scandal trial

Three members of the Spanish national team testified on Monday at court in Madrid, giving their version of events as evidence in the Luis Rubiales case, where the former RFEF President is accused of sexual assault and coercion.

Previously, the Director of Communications confirmed that Rubiales had pressured her and Jenni Hermoso into emitting a statement on the player’s behalf, after kissing her without consent.

Barcelona stars Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes today testified alongside Real Madrid goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez. El Desmarque (via Sport) say that they testified that Rubiales came to Hermoso in tears asking her to record a video that played down the incident.

The players asserted that Rubiales had pressured Hermoso on the pitch and on the journey home, and that while they initially looked to play it down themselves, later realised the seriousness of the situation. They also confirmed that a video released of players joking about the incident on the team bus afterwards had been edited to paint the events in a different light.

If Rubiales is found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of up to seven years in prison, five for sexual assault and two for coercion. He could also face a fine equivalent to one to two years of his income.