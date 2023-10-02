WATCH: Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe gets much needed goal amid struggles

Future Real Madrid striker Endrick Felipe was back on the scoresheet with his return to the starting XI for Palmeiras, providing a boost to the 17-year-old’s confidence.

Endrick has not enjoyed the season many predicted for him, falling out of the starting line-up, and becoming the focus of media spotlight for his lack of goalscoring form.

Of course, dips in form are only to be expected from any player, but especially from someone as young as Endrick, who only turned 17 in July.

On Sunday night, Palmeiras suffered a 2-1 defeat to RB Bragantino, as they equalised in the 65th minute through Eduardo Sasha and then grabbed the winner via Ramires in the 90th minute.

Endrick had given Palmeiras the lead though in the 15th minute, racing away from defenders and finishing with composure. He would last until the 74th minute. It was his first strike since the second of July.

É gol do Palmeiras! Endrick abre o placar para o verdão. pic.twitter.com/VNxaLcq7w5 — SEPalmeirense ⓟ (@SEPalmeirense_) October 1, 2023

It is Endrick’s 5th goal in Serie A in just 6 starts, although he has made 19 appearances overall, sitting out the other 6 matches. In total, he has 8 goals and an assist in 38 appearances, 20 of which were starts. Endrick will join Real Madrid next summer when he turns 18 in a deal that could rise to €60m with variables.