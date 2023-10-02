WATCH: Barcelona release video showing Lamine Yamal highlights from first steps at club to senior debut

Barcelona have locked down what many believe to be their best talent amongst their ranks, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, to his first contract. On Monday, Lamine Yamal put pen to paper on a new deal until 2026, which will see him through until he turns 18, and has a €1b release clause included in the deal.

After the deal was signed, Barcelona released a video of Lamine Yamal commenting on the renewal, where he remembered his own time arriving at the club.

❝It's an honor.❞ — Lamine Yamal on his new deal with Barça pic.twitter.com/bm3eFfimnx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 2, 2023

Lamine Yamal arrived at the age of just 7 in 2014, having grown up in a town called Mataro north of Barcelona. Since, it’s been nine years of highlights for Spain’s youngest international and youngest scorer. Barcelona released a five-minute reel of them from his days as a youngster, right through to his debut in the first team.

Lamine Yamal: A Special Talent. 𝑴𝒂𝒅𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝑳𝒂 𝑴𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒂. 💎🏡 pic.twitter.com/Y6hSaTVVnK — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 2, 2023

For Barcelona and Lamine Yamal, they have an almost unique case on their hands, with few players demonstrating so much potential and quality at such a young age. Handling his development and adaptation to professional football will be key for him in the coming years.