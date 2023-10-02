Sevilla no cooler despite Sergio Ramos

It’s September, the summer has passed with heatwaves, droughts and the arrival of Sergio Ramos, but Nervion remains stuff and warm. Sevilla have been stuck moving through mud for past 18 months, and the return of the Real Madrid legend might be great for viewers, but it’s a sign of that the symptoms are still being treated rather than the problems.

For the entire summer, Sevilla Sporting Director Victor Orta, Vice-President and various other names within the organisation cateogrically denied there was any chance that Ramos would return. Yet come the fourth of September, Orta picked up the phone to Ramos.

it's good to know how football transfers should work. The way Sevilla are doing it is not the recommended version.

Orta admitted that Vice-President Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco called him the day before after watching a documentary on the LA Lakers with Magic Johnson his inspiration for doing so, and asked if they might as well sign Ramos. Now this does not mean to say the 37-year-old will be a bad signing.

Ramos brought out 23,000 fans to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for his presentation, and should bring some much needed leadership and quality to their backline. Yet the reasons for making the signing are less than ideal.

Sevilla have five central defenders already, but Ramos arrival, which does appear to have had the blessing from Manager Jose Luis Mendilibar, is a reminder he doesn’t really trust any of them. With the exception of converted midfielder Nemanja Gudelj, all were signed in the last two summers.

Arriving with significantly less furore, Mariano Diaz was also signed after transfer deadline day on a free, and it’s true that if he can be the player he was five years ago, then he could be a brilliant addition. But both were made in extremis by a desperate side. For the third summer in a row, Sevilla were doing their business in the final days of the transfer window – and beyond – because of an inability to be organised before the season began.

The club so famed for their good business previously are now implementing a policy of casting the net as far and wide as possible, and seeing what comes back. Until club, manager and sporting director can organise themselves better, Sevilla are set for further struggles.