Barcelona Las Palmas

Scare for Barcelona as loan star leaves match with muscle problem

Barcelona will be waiting for news on loan star Julian Araujo, after he came off in La Liga’s Monday night clash between Las Palmas and Celta Vigo.

The hosts secured a vital win in the 97th minute against Celta Vigo, lifting them out of the relegation zone. However Araujo was not around to see it. Pulling up with muscle discomfort, he left the pitch just after the half hour mark, being replaced by Alvaro Lemos.

Bojan Krkic is in charge of tracking Barcelona’s loanees, but he will have been encouraged by Manager Garcia Pimienta’s words after the match.

“Julian Araujo has some discomfort in his calf but says that he is not injured, tests must be done and if there is something the club will make a statement. He tells me that he knows himself and that he has not been injured.”

Araujo has been in fine form for Las Palmas this season, starting every match since his first in week 3. The Mexican international has been one of their better players, and El Tri will also be paying close attention to his status, with internationals on the way in a week’s time.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Julian Araujo Las Palmas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News