Scare for Barcelona as loan star leaves match with muscle problem

Barcelona will be waiting for news on loan star Julian Araujo, after he came off in La Liga’s Monday night clash between Las Palmas and Celta Vigo.

The hosts secured a vital win in the 97th minute against Celta Vigo, lifting them out of the relegation zone. However Araujo was not around to see it. Pulling up with muscle discomfort, he left the pitch just after the half hour mark, being replaced by Alvaro Lemos.

Bojan Krkic is in charge of tracking Barcelona’s loanees, but he will have been encouraged by Manager Garcia Pimienta’s words after the match.

“Julian Araujo has some discomfort in his calf but says that he is not injured, tests must be done and if there is something the club will make a statement. He tells me that he knows himself and that he has not been injured.”

García Pimienta: 🎙️ Julián Araujo tiene unas molestias en el isquio pero dice que no está lesionado, hay que hacerle pruebas y si hay algo el club hará un comunicado. Él me dice que se conoce y que no se ha lesionado. — udlaspalmas.NET (@udlaspalmasNET) October 2, 2023

Araujo has been in fine form for Las Palmas this season, starting every match since his first in week 3. The Mexican international has been one of their better players, and El Tri will also be paying close attention to his status, with internationals on the way in a week’s time.