Real Sociedad suffer brutal blow as Scotland ace is set for months out

Real Sociedad have travelled to Austria ahead of their second Champions League group game, as they face RB Salzburg. Imanol Alguacil can call on as close to a fully fit squad as he has had for some time, but they have recevied grave news on Kieran Tierney.

The Scottish left-back came off after pulling up in the Basque derby, seemingly holding his hamstring on Saturday evening. Alvaro Odriozola is the only other absence ahead of their Champions League tie.

However it looks as if they will be out the on-loan Arsenal defender for some time. Teamtalk claim that Tierney has suffered a muscle tear that could rule him out for up to three months, and that there is a good chance he will not play again in 2023.

Tierney has struggled with injury in recent years, and this is yet another setback which comes at a frustrating time. The 26-year-old had just settled into life at La Real, immediately winning a starting spot. Providing an excellent assist against Valencia last week for Carlos Fernandez, he exited that game with muscle discomfort. He was risked during the Athletic Club match though, and now it looks as if he will be out for some time.

While the report goes on to say that final scans will take place over the next 24 hours, and a course of treatment will take place, it looks as if it’s a choice between a natural rehabilitation or surgery.

It will also rule Tierney out of Scotland’s clashes with Spain and France next week, the first of which is a crucial Euro 2024 qualifier. For La Real, it looks as if Aihen Munoz will have to take over most of the left-back duties. Alternatively, Alguacil could shift Jon Pacheco to the left, play Odriozola on the other side, or perhaps call up Ander Zoilo from the B team.