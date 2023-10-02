Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti addresses Eduardo Camavinga left-back solution

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti has again addressed Eduardo Camavinga’s position, after he surprised many by playing the Frenchman in the left-back spot for their top of the table clash against Girona.

It seemed as if Camavinga’s days at left-back were to done this season, after the signing of Fran Garcia. In spite of Ferland Mendy and Garcia being fit for Girona, Ancelotti elected to use Camavinga there.

Ancelotti was asked about using Camavinga there given the youngster had stated less than two weeks ago that he didn’t enjoy playing there.

“I think it’s an option. The good thing is that he is a complete player who can play in several positions. He prefers to play as a full-back rather than be on the bench.”

However he did reveal that using Camavinga there would be something reserved for particular occasions.

“He is not going to play left back on a regular basis. We have two full-backs who give us a lot of confidence in Fran and Mendy. This position is well covered… and that includes Camavinga.”

Camavinga impressed as a defender last season in many games, and in certain instances, including the Clasico against Raphinha last season, proved unbeatable for his opposite number. However facing a more positional attack, like that of Manchester City, it became obvious that it was not his natural position. It does seem that unless Mendy can regain his sharpness, then Camavinga is probably more solid than Garcia.