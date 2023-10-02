Real Madrid Castilla boss Raul Gonzalez turns down approach from abroad

Real Madrid Castilla boss Raul Gonzalez has again turned down the chance to leave Los Blancos, after a second approach of the season.

The former Real Madrid forward was approached by Villarreal after the exit of Quique Setien in September, but eventually the Yellow Submarine decided to appoint Pacheta instead. Raul has had chances to leave Castilla on multiple occasions in the past, both within and outwith Spain, including to Espanyol last season.

One of those opportunities came from former club Schalke 04, and according to BILD, Schalke have again come calling after Thomas Reis was sacked last season. The Konigsblauen are desperately trying to return to the Bundesliga, but find themsleves with just two wins from their opening eight matches.

The German outlet say that Raul has declined the offer, explaining that it is not the right time for him. It has been suggested that he could be an eventual replacement for Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu, but his name has fallen down the pecking order over the past 12 months, with Alvaro Arbeloa and Xabi Alonso now considered far more likely.

Raul has been coaching in the youth categories at Real Madrid since 2018, but is yet to move on from Castilla after several seasons. Having turned down several jobs in La Liga and the Bundesliga, it appears he is holding out for the big job at Real Madrid for a while yet.