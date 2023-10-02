RB Salzburg starlet dreaming of Real Madrid move after Barcelona pursuit

Israel’s brightest football talent Oscar Gloukh looks set for a big career, and the 19-year-old was already close to moving to Barcelona this summer. However should Real Madrid come in for him, they will stand an excellent chance of getting the green light.

Gloukh, 19, moved to RB Salzburg this summer for €7m from Maccabi Tel Aviv, and while he has been earmarked as one of the most talented of his generation, has settled into life in Austria smoothly. Already with 6 goal contributions in his 12 appearances, including one of their two goals against Benfica in their Champions League opener, taking all three points home from Portugal. Next up, Real Sociedad travel to the Alps.

Barcelona were reportedly interested in Gloukh before his move to Salzburg, and he has confirmed this news to Forbes Israel (via Marca).

“Barcelona remembered me when we already had everything closed with Salzburg,” he explained.

If there is one side in Spain that Gloukh would be keen to move to, it would be their arch rivals though.

“I have been a Madrid fan since I can remember. My biggest dream is to play at the Bernabeu with the Real shirt. It would be the pinnacle for me.”

Diminutive, two-footed and blessed with plenty of technique, Gloukh seems likely to use Salzburg as a stepping stone before heading to one of the so-called big five European leagues. Depending on how he fares there, Real Madrid may well come calling if he continues this trajectory.