Rafa Benitez goes on furious rant about VAR after 5th defeat in 8 games – ‘We’re not talking about ping pong

Celta Vigo Manager Rafael Benitez has gone on a furious rant after his side went down 2-1 at the death to Las Palmas, sinking his side into the relegation zone.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle United Manager was incensed after Jorgen Strand Larsen’s goal in the first half was ruled out by VAR for a foul, where it was adjudged that a defender had been blocked off. Celta would later take the lead in the second half, but surrendered the lead through a Jonathan Viera penalty in the 82nd minute, and then a 97th minute from Marc Cardona.

In the post-match flash interview, Benitez was on the verge of explosion.

“It’s absurd. Every something has to happen to you. Having a goal like that disallowed… those types of plays kill you. Even so you react, you have the game under control and then what if a penalty, what if a foul…”

🗣️ "Es alucinante que en todos los partidos te tenga que pasar algo y te anulen un gol de estas características. Esto te mata al equipo anímicamente"@rafabenitezweb, muy enfadado en el micrófono de @ainhooaperez27 en DAZN 🔊#LALIGAenDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/1C1hxdwhAb — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) October 2, 2023

“How can we not lose in the end? If we score a legal goal and they take it away from you. In that play, my player is ahead, he is in front, I’m watching it right now. I don’t understand where the foul is. We will have to play something else if that is a foul. Anyone can see it it makes no sense to call those things. It can’t be, this is football. We’re not talking about ping pong. We’re continually rowing against the current.”

🗣️ "No entiendo dónde está la falta. Si eso es falta en el fútbol, tendremos que jugar a otra cosa"@rafabenitezweb, sobre el gol anulado al Celta en el micrófono de @ainhooaperez27 en DAZN#LALIGAenDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/BffSXN7lhB — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) October 2, 2023

“We deserved to win the game. Emotionally, those plays hurt you a lot. They stop you, it’s very difficult.”

🗣️ @rafabenitezweb: "No tengo ganas de hablar. Si digo lo que pienso tenemos problemas"#LALIGAenDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/NHkXn6lIH2 — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) October 2, 2023

The interviewer tried to direct Benitez onto the game as a whole, but ex-Real Madrid manager was unable to do anything more than restrain himself.

“I don’t really have much desire to talk. The team has done well in general. We have played a good game against a tough opponent. But if I say everything I think, we would be having a lot of problems.”

Part of Benitez’s frustration will come from another poor result. Not only are Celta in the relegation zone in a tight bottom half, but now have just one win and two draws from their opening eight games. The Galician side have often competed well, but have struggled to convert those performances into points.