Marc-Andre ter Stegen to equal Barcelona legend during Champions League clash with Porto

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is not only one of their captains, but has become one of their longest-serving players. The German is approaching a decade in the Catalan capital, and is beginning to make serious inroads into the record books.

Ter Stegen, 31, moved from Borussia Monchengladbach but after Sergi Roberto, has been in Barcelona longer than anyone else. Having just signed a contract extension until 2028, it looks as if he will be around for some time yet.

His next appearance, likely Porto in the Champions League, will be his 387th, which Sport point out will take him level with club legend Antoni Ramallets. ‘The cat with wings’ was Barcelona’s first great goalkeeper by many people’s standards, remaining between the sticks for 15 years from 1947 to 1962. Starting off his career with Gracia club Europa in 1942, he played for San Fernando, Real Mallorca and Real Valladolid before returning to Catalonia.

Ter Stegen will also move up in the appearance charts by equalling Ramallets. Currently he is level with Pep Guardiola, and will move into joint-18th. The German will no doubt have his sights set on the top 10 in coming seasons. ‘Charly’ Rexach rounds out that list with 450 appearances, in a list complete with ter Stengen’s contemporaries, including Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba.